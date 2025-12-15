DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Cascades (CADNF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Cascades (OTCPK:CADNF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cascades is $9.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.72 to a high of $10.58. The average price target represents an increase of 43.09% from its latest reported closing price of $6.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cascades is 5,230MM, an increase of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cascades. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADNF is 0.04%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 4,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,249K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 16.82% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 749K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 11.41% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 637K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 381K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 3.67% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 308K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing a decrease of 25.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADNF by 28.27% over the last quarter.

