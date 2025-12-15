DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Cargojet (CGJTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.14% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cargojet is $79.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.00 to a high of $113.03. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.14% from its latest reported closing price of $81.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cargojet is 1,162MM, an increase of 16.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cargojet. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGJTF is 0.16%, an increase of 41.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 358K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVSGX - Small Cap Growth Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 39.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 56.77% over the last quarter.

BRXAX - MFS Blended Research International Equity Fund A holds 30K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.