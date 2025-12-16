DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of CanAlaska Uranium (OTCPK:CVVUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CanAlaska Uranium is $1.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.89 to a high of $1.47. The average price target represents an increase of 204.44% from its latest reported closing price of $0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in CanAlaska Uranium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVVUF is 0.48%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 28,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 14,333K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,674K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVVUF by 31.44% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 9,009K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,126K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVVUF by 18.15% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 5,144K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,730K shares , representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVVUF by 26.19% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.