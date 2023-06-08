DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Western Bank. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWB is 0.23%, an increase of 19.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.74% to 10,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,876K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWB by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWB by 3.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 726K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWB by 0.44% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 568K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 450K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWB by 52.21% over the last quarter.

