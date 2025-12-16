DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Calian Group (CLNFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Calian Group (OTCPK:CLNFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.63% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Calian Group is $45.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.04 to a high of $49.73. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from its latest reported closing price of $39.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Calian Group is 701MM, a decrease of 9.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calian Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNFF is 0.05%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 171K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 58K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNFF by 25.02% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 29K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNFF by 5.87% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNFF by 11.83% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 39.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNFF by 58.32% over the last quarter.

