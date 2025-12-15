DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Boyd Group Services (BGSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boyd Group Services is $202.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $179.00 to a high of $219.24. The average price target represents an increase of 26.47% from its latest reported closing price of $160.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Group Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGSI is 0.13%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 1,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 310K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGSI by 8.21% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 242K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 193K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGSI by 1.72% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 130K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGSI by 9.54% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 102K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

