DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bombardier. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBD.B is 0.18%, a decrease of 29.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.76% to 6,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 10.48% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 786K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 675K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 9.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 562K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 58.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 105.85% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 459K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 96.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 3,143.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.