DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains BCE Inc. - Preferred Stock (BCEXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of BCE Inc. - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:BCEXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.28% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for BCE Inc. - Preferred Stock is $11.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $13.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from its latest reported closing price of $10.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BCE Inc. - Preferred Stock is 25,040MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCE Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCEXF is 0.07%, an increase of 270.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.58% to 1,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing a decrease of 24.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 20.05% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 421K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 41.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 31.29% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Police & Firemen's Retirement System of New Jersey holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

