DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains BANK OF MONTREAL (TSX:BMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of BANK OF MONTREAL (TSX:BMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.82% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BANK OF MONTREAL is $107.42. The forecasts range from a low of $73.53 to a high of $125.03. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of $137.41.

The projected annual revenue for BANK OF MONTREAL is $27,758MM, a decrease of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NZAC - SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 335.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 78.21% over the last quarter.

AVIV - Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 51.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 8.71% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 14.24% over the last quarter.

RINYX - International Developed Markets Fund Class Y holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 47.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 22.70% over the last quarter.

HCIEX - The International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

