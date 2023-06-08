DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aya Gold & Silver. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYA is 1.12%, a decrease of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.44% to 25,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,151K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,441K shares, representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 17.66% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,893K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 22.16% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,120K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 7.89% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,915K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 21.72% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,503K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 18.56% over the last quarter.

