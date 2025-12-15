DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains AtkinsRéalis Group (SNCAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of AtkinsRéalis Group (OTCPK:SNCAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.60% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AtkinsRéalis Group is $84.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.96 to a high of $94.23. The average price target represents an increase of 116.60% from its latest reported closing price of $39.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AtkinsRéalis Group is 7,563MM, a decrease of 29.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtkinsRéalis Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCAF is 0.19%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 11,209K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,523K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCAF by 34.64% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,824K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing a decrease of 40.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCAF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,568K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCAF by 32.32% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 616K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCAF by 19.64% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 579K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCAF by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.