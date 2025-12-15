DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains ATEX Resources (ATXRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of ATEX Resources (OTCPK:ATXRF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATEX Resources. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXRF is 1.61%, an increase of 53.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 20,995K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 10,625K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,700K shares , representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXRF by 9.10% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 10,370K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,570K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXRF by 5.90% over the last quarter.

