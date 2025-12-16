DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains ARC Resources (AETUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ARC Resources is $22.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.23 to a high of $26.29. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $18.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ARC Resources is 6,113MM, an increase of 4.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARC Resources. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AETUF is 0.35%, an increase of 9.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 56,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,511K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,471K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AETUF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,251K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,181K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AETUF by 6.16% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 3,692K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,635K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AETUF by 6.67% over the last quarter.

VVOAX - Invesco Value Opportunities Fund holds 2,929K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares , representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AETUF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

