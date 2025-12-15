DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains AGF Management (AGFMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.63% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGF Management is $12.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.96 to a high of $13.67. The average price target represents an increase of 99.63% from its latest reported closing price of $6.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGF Management is 491MM, a decrease of 14.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGF Management. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGFMF is 0.10%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 4,045K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,190K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGFMF by 8.02% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 617K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGFMF by 41.09% over the last quarter.

CIISX - Causeway International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 466K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGFMF by 60.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 368K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 362K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

