DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,613K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,831K shares, representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 33.42% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,138K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 28.89% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 22.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 28.31% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 363K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Schroders Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Class B holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAV is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 17,935K shares.

