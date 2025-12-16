DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains ADENTRA (HDIUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of ADENTRA (OTCPK:HDIUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ADENTRA is $35.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.95 to a high of $42.77. The average price target represents an increase of 28.09% from its latest reported closing price of $27.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADENTRA is 2,342MM, an increase of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADENTRA. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDIUF is 0.08%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.83% to 900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 187K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 10.70% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 152K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 21.23% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 85K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 52K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 24.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 48.23% over the last quarter.

