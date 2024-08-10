DESJARDINS SECURITIES Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (LSE:0VHI)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DESJARDINS SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for SilverCrest Metals (LSE:0VHI) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.03% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for SilverCrest Metals is 13.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.52 GBX to a high of 16.38 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.03% from its latest reported closing price of 12.28 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SilverCrest Metals is 236MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverCrest Metals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VHI is 0.25%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 97,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 13,031K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,669K shares , representing a decrease of 20.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VHI by 13.57% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 8,366K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,840K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VHI by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 7,977K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,057K shares , representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VHI by 28.33% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,858K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,790K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VHI by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 5,637K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VHI by 15.55% over the last quarter.

