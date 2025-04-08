DESJARDINS SECURITIES Downgrades Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.46% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pine Cliff Energy is $1.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.91 to a high of $1.36. The average price target represents an increase of 82.46% from its latest reported closing price of $0.58 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

Pine Cliff Energy Maintains 9.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 9.84%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pine Cliff Energy. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNE is 0.00%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.29% to 1,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 189K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNE by 12.87% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

