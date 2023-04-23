DESJARDINS SECURITIES Downgrades MEG Energy (TSX:MEG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) from Buy to Hold .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEG Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.41%, a decrease of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 67,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,422K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,432K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 26.33% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 6,701K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 2.03% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,708K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 16.06% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 4,429K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 22.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,981K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 8.12% over the last quarter.

