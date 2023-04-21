DESJARDINS SECURITIES Downgrades Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) from Buy to Hold .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Oil. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMO is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 148,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 23,989K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,724K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 0.18% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,896K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,159K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 1.75% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 7,544K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,489K shares, representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,632K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,413K shares, representing an increase of 39.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 85.08% over the last quarter.

