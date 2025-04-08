DESJARDINS SECURITIES Downgrades Centerra Gold (TSX:CG)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Centerra Gold (TSX:CG) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.59% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centerra Gold is $11.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.19 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 44.59% from its latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centerra Gold is 833MM, a decrease of 31.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

Centerra Gold Maintains 3.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.51%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerra Gold. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 172,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 17,792K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,366K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 24.12% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 8,857K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,736K shares , representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 8,723K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,705K shares , representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 8,620K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,246K shares , representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 31.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,491K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,468K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 79.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.