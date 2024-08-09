DESJARDINS SECURITIES Downgrades Bank of Montreal (LSE:0UKH)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, DESJARDINS SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Bank of Montreal (LSE:0UKH) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.10% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of Montreal is 133.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 100.47 GBX to a high of 146.78 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.10% from its latest reported closing price of 136.40 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Montreal is 26,236MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Montreal. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UKH is 0.28%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.21% to 348,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 63,706K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,194K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 25,808K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,242K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 18,713K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,933K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 53.71% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 17,434K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,066K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 3.54% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 14,762K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,070K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.