Designer Thebe Magugu brings South African fashion to global stage

Sisipho Skweyiya Reuters
Taurai Maduna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Celebrated South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu hopes his success will inspire other young people on the continent.

Magugu recently launched a new collection with global sportswear brand Adidas. His clothes have been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, and in 2019 he won the prestigious LVMH Prize for young designers.

"I'm particularly proud of it because I think it showed people that if I can do it, someone from Galeshewe township and (with) a lot of hardships along the way... all of those people can do it too," said the 29-year-old from his studio in Johannesburg.

(Reporting by Sisipho Skweyiya and Taurai Maduna Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Frances Kerry)

