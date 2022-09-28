Commodities

Designer Daniel Lee replaces Riccardo Tisci at Burberry

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Burberry Group has appointed Daniel Lee as its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who is stepping down after presenting his final runway show for the British luxury brand on Monday.

Adds Lee's appointment

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Burberry Group BRBY.L has appointed Daniel Lee as its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who is stepping down after presenting his final runway show for the British luxury brand on Monday.

Lee was creative director at Italy's Bottega Veneta from 2018 to 2021, and has previously worked at Celine, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan, Burberry said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Kate Holton)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular