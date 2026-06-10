Designer Brands Stock Dips 21% Despite Posting Q1 Earnings Beat

Designer Brands Inc. DBI reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year, while earnings improved significantly from the prior-year quarter. However, Designer Brands' shares fell 21% yesterday as investors focused on the company's still-soft underlying demand trends.



The company highlighted a strong start to fiscal 2026, driven by double-digit sales growth in its Brand Portfolio segment and encouraging stabilization in its Retail segment. Management also emphasized meaningful profitability improvements, supported by inventory management, pricing discipline, sourcing efficiencies and enhanced channel profitability. Management expressed confidence in achieving the high end of its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Designer Brands Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

More on Designer Brands’ Q1 Results

DBI posted adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 2 cents. Notably, the company reported an adjusted loss of 27 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales were $696.4 million, up 1.4% year over year. The top line marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695 million. Comparable sales (comps) decreased 1.1% year over year.

Insight Into DBI’s Margins & Expenses

Gross profit amounted to $315.3 million, up 7.1% from $294.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Also, the gross margin increased 240 basis points to 45.3% from 42.9% in the prior-year period. The margin expansion reflected structural improvements across inventory management, pricing discipline, sourcing initiatives and channel profitability.



Operating profit came in at $18.9 million against an operating loss of $7.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating profit improved to $19.4 million from an adjusted operating loss of $1.1 million last year.

Update on Designer Brands’ Segmental Performance

Retail: Segment sales were $626.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $627 million and falling 0.1% year over year. Comparable sales decreased 1.2% compared with a decline of 7.5% in the year-ago quarter.



Segment gross profit increased 6% year over year to $284.3 million, with the gross margin expanding 260 basis points to 45.4%. Segment operating profit rose 28.3% to $51.3 million, while the operating margin expanded 180 basis points to 8.2%.



Brand Portfolio: Segment sales increased 19.4% year over year to $114.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105 million. Direct-to-consumer comparable sales in the segment rose 3% against a decline of 27% in the prior-year quarter.



Segment gross profit jumped 49.4% year over year to $38.9 million. The gross margin expanded 680 basis points to 33.9%. Segment operating profit jumped to $15.4 million from $1.9 million in the prior-year quarter, with the operating margin increasing 1,150 basis points to 13.5%.

DBI’s Financial Snapshot: Cash & Debt Overview

As of May 2, 2026, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $50.1 million compared with $46 million at the end of the same period in fiscal 2025. It also had $138.5 million available for borrowings under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.



Debt stood at $475.3 million at the close of the fiscal first quarter, down from $522.9 million at the end of the same period last year. The company reported inventories of $586.6 million at quarter-end compared with $623.6 million in the year-ago period.

Update on DBI's Stores

As of May 2, 2026, Designer Brands operated 663 stores across North America compared with 669 in the year-ago period. The company's retail footprint included 518 DSW stores, 118 The Shoe Co. locations and 27 Rubino stores.

Designer Brands’ FY26 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed its outlook and expects net sales between down 1% and up 1%. Earnings per share are projected to be 28-38 cents.

DBI Stock Past 3-Month Performance



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Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 20.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 1.5% growth.

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Genesco Inc. GCO, Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI and Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL.



Genesco is a specialty retail and branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 55.2% from the year-ago actual. GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



Levi Strauss designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 11.9% and 5.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. LEVI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.4%.



Fossil Group is involved in designing, marketing and distributing consumer fashion accessories. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fossil Group’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 87.6% and a decline of 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. FOSL delivered a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 381.8%.

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Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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