Markets
DBI

Designer Brands Sees FY26 At High-end Of Prior Guidance Range; Posts Profit In Q1; Stock Down 5.6%

June 09, 2026 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, fashion retailer Designer Brands, Inc. (DBI) said it now expects earnings and net sales growth for the full-year 2026 at the high end of the prior guidance range, following the encouraging start to the year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.38 per share on Designer Brands net sales between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $1.16 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.82 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.07 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 1.4 percent to $696.35 million from $686.91 million in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DBI is trading on the NYSE at $8.49, down $0.50 or 5.56 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.