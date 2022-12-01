Markets
DBI

Designer Brands Q3 Profit Misses Estimates, Comps. Up 3.0%; Updates Guidance

December 01, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) reported that its third quarter adjusted earnings per share declined to $0.67 from $0.86, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income declined to $45.17 million from $80.18 million, previous year. Earnings per share was $0.65 compared to $1.04.

Consolidated net sales increased to $865.02 million from $853.47 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $871.54 million in revenue. Comparable sales were up 3.0%, for the quarter.

For full year 2022, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $1.75 - $1.80, revised from prior guidance range of $2.05 - $2.15.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.