News & Insights

Markets
DBI

Designer Brands Q2 Profit Tops Estimates, Comps. Down 8.9%; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

September 07, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to company declined to $37.2 million or $0.56 per share from $46.2 million or $0.62 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.59 compared to $0.62. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales decreased 7.8% to $792.2 million. Total comparable sales decreased by 8.9%. Analysts on average had estimated $785.74 million in revenue.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.