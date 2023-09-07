Designer Brands Q2 Profit Tops Estimates, Comps. Down 8.9%; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to company declined to $37.2 million or $0.56 per share from $46.2 million or $0.62 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.59 compared to $0.62. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales decreased 7.8% to $792.2 million. Total comparable sales decreased by 8.9%. Analysts on average had estimated $785.74 million in revenue.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

