Designer Brands Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 6.4% to US$14.83. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$853m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 56%, coming in at US$1.04 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:DBI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Designer Brands are now predicting revenues of US$3.36b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 1,997% to US$1.73. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.45 in 2023. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the substantial gain in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.3% to US$20.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Designer Brands, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$24.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Designer Brands is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 9.9% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.1% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.4% annually. So it looks like Designer Brands is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Designer Brands following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Designer Brands analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether Designer Brands' debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

