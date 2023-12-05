Designer Brands Falls After Reporting Sharp Decline In Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares are declining more than 31 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported a sharp fall in third-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

The quarterly profit declined to $10.14 million or $0.17 per share from $45.17 million or $0.65 per share last year.

Net sales were $786.33 million, down from $865.02 million last year. Comparable sales were down 9.3 percent.

The designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories said the results were "impacted by a footwear market that contracted for the first time since COVID coupled with unseasonably warm weather, which significantly reduced customer demand for shoes and pressured our heavily seasonal assortment."

Currently, shares are at $8.80, down 31.32 percent from the previous close of $12.81 on a volume of 4,226,863.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.