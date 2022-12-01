Designer Brands Down 20% On Lower Q3 Profit, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares are sliding more than 20 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company's third-quarter earnings declined and adjusted earnings missed estimates. Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company reduced its earnings per share guidance to $1.75-$1.80, while its previous guidance was in a range of $2.05-$2.15.

Third-quarter earnings were $45.17 million or $0.65 per share, down from $80.18 million or $1.04 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.67 per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.72 per share.

Currently, shares are at $12.17, down 20.46 percent from the previous close of $15.30 on a volume of 3,139,832.

