Designer Brands (DBI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Designer Brands Inc. DBI is likely to register a decrease in top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 8, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $763.5 million, indicating a decline of 8.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, which compares unfavorably with earnings per share of 48 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate has declined 3.6% over the past 30 days.



Designer Brands has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 142.7% on average. In the last reported quarter, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 450%.

Key Factors to Note

Designer Brands has been witnessing a challenging operating landscape, with several issues like high inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, escalating costs and expenses, as well as currency headwinds. Of late, a higher inflationary environment has been affecting consumers’ discretionary spending, which in turn is expected to have hurt the company’s top-line performance.



Over the past few quarters, rising sales and operating expenses have been a concern for the company. For instance, in fiscal 2022, the company’s cost of sales increased 5.1% year over year while total operating expenses were up 3%. Also, the impacts of changes in labor and raw material costs might have hurt its margin and profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.



Given its extensive regional presence, Designer Brands’ operations are subject to global economic and political risks, as well as forex woes. A stronger U.S. dollar might have hurt the company's overseas business in the fiscal first quarter.



However, the company has been benefiting from its brand-building strategy. Its focus on customer acquisition, optimizing assortment and developing brands is also expected to have contributed to its growth. Also, its flexible business model has been helping to navigate a tough macro landscape.



The company's investments in product innovation and digital initiatives, along with its focus on operational execution and cost-control measures, are likely to have supported its fiscal first-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Designer Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that’s not the case here as elaborated below.



Designer Brands has an Earnings ESP of -7.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

