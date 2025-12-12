Is Designer Brands (DBI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Designer Brands (DBI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Designer Brands is one of 196 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Designer Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBI's full-year earnings has moved 92.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DBI has moved about 52.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Designer Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Casey's General Stores (CASY). The stock is up 37% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Casey's General Stores' current year EPS has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Designer Brands belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that DBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Casey's General Stores falls under the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Designer Brands and Casey's General Stores as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.