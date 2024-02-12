Designer Brands (DBI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.77, changing hands as high as $9.87 per share. Designer Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.14 per share, with $13.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.