Designer Brands (DBI) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.72% from the latest reported closing price of 9.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Designer Brands. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBI is 0.08%, a decrease of 27.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 59,698K shares. The put/call ratio of DBI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 8,313K shares representing 14.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing an increase of 64.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 45.20% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,440K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing an increase of 46.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 47.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,326K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,637K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,843K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 34.38% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,677K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 91.74% over the last quarter.

Designer Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Designer Brands is one of North America'slargest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company® and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others.

