Designer Brands Climbs On Growth Of Owned Brand Penetration

June 08, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) are gaining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade. The company today announced Owned Brand penetration growth of 26.7 percent in the first quarter. The company now expects Designer Brands' net sales growth, excluding Keds to be down mid to high-single digits, while the earlier expectation was down mid-single digits.

The footwear designer major also announced the authorization of repurchase of up to $100 million of its Class A common shares through a Dutch Auction tender offer for a cash price of not less than $7.00 per share. The tender will be funded through a proposed $135 million term loan agreement.

Currently, shares are at $8.21, up 14.91 percent from the previous close of $7.21 on a volume of 2,437,537.

