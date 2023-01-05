Markets
DBI

Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins To Step Down; Backs FY23 Outlook

January 05, 2023 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), a maker and retailer of footwear, said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer Roger Rawlins will step down with effect from April 1.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Doug Howe, President of DSW, to succeed Rawlins as CEO, with effect from the same day.

Howe has over three decades of experience in the retail industry. Currently he serves as President of DSW and Executive Vice President of Designer Brands.

In addition, for the fiscal 2022, DBI reiterated its outlook, still expecting a mid-single digits comparable sales growth with EPS of $1.75 to $1.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.