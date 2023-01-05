Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins To Step Down; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), a maker and retailer of footwear, said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer Roger Rawlins will step down with effect from April 1.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Doug Howe, President of DSW, to succeed Rawlins as CEO, with effect from the same day.

Howe has over three decades of experience in the retail industry. Currently he serves as President of DSW and Executive Vice President of Designer Brands.

In addition, for the fiscal 2022, DBI reiterated its outlook, still expecting a mid-single digits comparable sales growth with EPS of $1.75 to $1.80.

