News & Insights

Markets
DBI

Designer Brands Announces FY25 EPS Below View

March 20, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), Thursday announced the financial outlook for the full year 2025.

The company sees earnings of $0.30 to $0.50 per share for the year.

Analysts, on average, estimate earnings of $0.51 per share for the same year.

The company projects net sales growth of low-single digits in the fiscal year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Designer Brands's stock is trading at $3.81, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.