Designer Brands Announces FY25 EPS Below View

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), Thursday announced the financial outlook for the full year 2025.

The company sees earnings of $0.30 to $0.50 per share for the year.

Analysts, on average, estimate earnings of $0.51 per share for the same year.

The company projects net sales growth of low-single digits in the fiscal year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Designer Brands's stock is trading at $3.81, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.