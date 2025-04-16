Bitcoin Magazine



Designathon 2025 Invites Global Creatives to Help Shape the Future of Bitcoin

The Bitcoin Design Community has officially announced Designathon 2025, a two-week global online event running from May 4–18, 2025, aimed at transforming the user experience of bitcoin through creativity, design, and collaboration, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

In contrast to traditional hackathons that prioritize code, Designathon 2025 aims to put user experience and accessibility front and center, inviting participants from all backgrounds—not just professional designers—to help shape the next generation of bitcoin tools and interfaces.

“As bitcoin continues to grow globally, intuitive and accessible design has become critical for mainstream adoption,” organizers stated in the press release. “The Designathon creates space for designers to address user experience challenges that may be overlooked in technically-focused events.”

Participation is open to anyone with a creative mindset. “You don’t need to be a professional designer to participate!” the organizers emphasized. “If you’re passionate about bitcoin and have creative ideas, artistic skills, or simply a fresh perspective… your contribution is valuable.”

The event includes multiple design tracks and prizes, including:

Best Overall : Honoring the most innovative and impactful contribution



: Honoring the most innovative and impactful contribution Ecash Note Design : Reimagining the look and feel of digital cash



: Reimagining the look and feel of digital cash Accessibility : Designing interfaces that empower users of all abilities



: Designing interfaces that empower users of all abilities Open Design: Celebrating teams that make exceptional use of open-source tools



Additional categories will be revealed during the event.

Designathon 2025 follows a flexible, low-pressure schedule with three main touchpoints: a kickoff call, a mid-event check-in, and a closing wrap-up. Participants can work at their own pace, either by submitting their own project idea or joining an existing team. The event will also feature live workshops and design jams, aiming to foster creativity and collaboration across time zones.

Those interested in sponsoring the event will see 100% of proceeds go directly to supporting participants through prize funding. “This is a great opportunity to draw attention to your project and attract high-quality contributions and contributors,” the organizers said.

Interested creatives can sign up via the official website here and connect with others in the #designathon channel on the Bitcoin Design Discord.

Designathon 2025 aims to prove that building a better bitcoin experience is something anyone can contribute to—with no code required.

