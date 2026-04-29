Design Therapeutics Q1 Net Loss Narrows; Expects To Update On RESTORE-FA Trial In H2,2026

(RTTNews) - Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported first-quarter 2026 financial results and highlighted business updates and upcoming milestones across its GeneTAC portfolio.

Company Profile

Design Therapeutics develops therapies based on its GeneTAC gene-targeted chimaera small molecule platform.

Its lead product candidate, DT-216P2, is designed for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia. The development programs also include DT-818 to treat Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, DT-168 to treat Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy and a program for Huntington's Disease.

First Quarter 2026 Results

For the first quarter of 2026, net loss shrank to $17.64 million or $0.29 per share from $17.72 million or $0.31 per share in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2026, the firm had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $222.8 million, and it is expected to fund planned operations into 2029.

Milestones Ahead

The firm continues dosing FA patients in its RESTORE-FA trial, a Phase 1/2 multiple-ascending-dose study of DT-216P2 to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, and biomarker endpoints.

Design anticipates providing an update on the effect of DT-216P2 on endogenous frataxin levels in the second half of 2026.

In the Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1) program for DT-818, the firm expects to begin dosing DM1 patients in its Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose (MAD) trial in the first half of 2026.

DSGN has traded between $3.11 and $13.54 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $12.81.

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