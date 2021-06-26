Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Design Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2021, Design Therapeutics had US$411m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$9.8m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Design Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGS:DSGN Debt to Equity History June 26th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that Design Therapeutics has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$84k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 331% in the last year. That kind of sharp increase in spending may pay off, but is generally considered quite risky. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Design Therapeutics Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Design Therapeutics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.3b, Design Therapeutics' US$9.8m in cash burn equates to about 0.8% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Design Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Design Therapeutics' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Design Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

