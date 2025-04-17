Markets
Design Therapeutics Names Chris Storgard Chief Medical Officer

April 17, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) Thursday said it has appointed Chris M. Storgard as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Storgard has more than two decades experience in drug development including successful advancement of drugs from preclinical stages to global regulatory approvals.

Most recently, he was the the CMO at ADARx Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw the advancement of multiple clinical programs, including preparations for the company's first global Phase 3 program.

