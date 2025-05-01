Design Therapeutics To Initiate Phase 2 Biomarker Trial Of DT-168 In FECD In 2H 2025

(RTTNews) - Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene-targeted therapies for serious degenerative genetic diseases, on Thursday announced positive results from a Phase 1 trial of DT-168, its investigational eye drop treatment for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy or FECD.

DT-168 is a first-in-class GeneTAC small molecule therapy, designed as an eye drop to reduce expression of the mutant TCF4 gene that drives FECD. The disease affects millions globally and currently has no approved disease-modifying treatments.

The Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose or SAD/MAD trial evaluated safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of DT-168 in 24 healthy volunteers.

Participants received DT-168 eye drops twice daily for seven days.

The treatment was well-tolerated with no serious or ocular adverse events and no treatment-related side effects, and systemic drug exposure was below detectable levels in all subjects.

Alongside the clinical trial, Design also conducted reference range studies that revealed distinct gene-splicing differences in the corneal endothelium between healthy donors and FECD patients, supporting the use of RNA biomarkers to measure DT-168's activity.

Design now plans to launch a Phase 2 biomarker trial in the second half of 2025, enrolling FECD patients with the TCF4 mutation who are scheduled for corneal transplant surgery.

Patients will use DT-168 for four weeks prior to surgery, after which the corneal tissue will be examined for molecular evidence of treatment response, including abnormal gene splicing, or spliceopathy.

According to CEO Dr. Pratik Shah, the trial represents an important step toward developing the first disease-modifying therapy for FECD, leveraging a convenient and non-invasive eye drop formulation.

If successful, the Phase 2 study could provide proof-of-concept for DT-168 as a transformative therapy for a large, underserved patient population, potentially reshaping the treatment landscape for inherited eye diseases.

Currently, DSGN is trading at $4.50 down by 7.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.