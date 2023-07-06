Design Therapeutics (DSGN) Price Target Increased by 18.30% to 27.03

The average one-year price target for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) has been revised to 27.03 / share. This is an increase of 18.30% from the prior estimate of 22.85 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 312.67% from the latest reported closing price of 6.55 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Design Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGN is 0.10%, a decrease of 44.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.49% to 40,349K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sr One Capital Management holds 6,526K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cormorant Asset Management holds 5,150K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,500K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares, representing an increase of 35.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 14.06% over the last quarter.
Ra Capital Management holds 2,971K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 2,865K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 39.38% over the last quarter.
Design Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Design Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on a platform of gene targeted chimera (GeneTAC™) small molecules. The company’s lead program is focused on the treatment of Friedreich ataxia, followed by a program in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and discovery efforts for multiple other serious degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions.
