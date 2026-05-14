Design Therapeutics (DSGN) Price Target Increased by 17.05% to 17.51

The average one-year price target for Design Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DSGN) has been revised to $17.51 / share. This is an increase of 17.05% from the prior estimate of $14.96 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.10% from the latest reported closing price of $15.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Design Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 35.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGN is 0.15%, an increase of 188.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 39,685K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,526K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,372K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 37.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,500K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares , representing a decrease of 46.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 42.56% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,233K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,613K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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