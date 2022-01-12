Markets
Desert Peak Minerals, Falcon Minerals Announce All-Stock Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Desert Peak Minerals and Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN, FLMNW) have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal which values the combined enterprise at $1.9 billion. Upon completion, assuming no adjustments to the equity consideration for Desert Peak's net debt, Desert Peak's equityholders will own approximately 73% and existing Falcon shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company. Immediately prior to the closing of the deal, Falcon will execute a 1-for-4 reverse stock split.

The combined company will be managed by the Desert Peak team and led by Desert Peak's current CEO, Christopher Conoscenti. Noam Lockshin, a Partner at Kimmeridge, Desert Peak's and the combined company's largest equityholder, will serve as Chairman of the Board.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

