Desert Peak Minerals, Falcon Minerals Announce All-Stock Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Desert Peak Minerals and Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN, FLMNW) have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal which values the combined enterprise at $1.9 billion. Upon completion, assuming no adjustments to the equity consideration for Desert Peak's net debt, Desert Peak's equityholders will own approximately 73% and existing Falcon shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company. Immediately prior to the closing of the deal, Falcon will execute a 1-for-4 reverse stock split.

The combined company will be managed by the Desert Peak team and led by Desert Peak's current CEO, Christopher Conoscenti. Noam Lockshin, a Partner at Kimmeridge, Desert Peak's and the combined company's largest equityholder, will serve as Chairman of the Board.

