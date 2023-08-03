Desert Mountain Energy (TSX:DME) Price Target Decreased by 82.47% to 0.69

The average one-year price target for Desert Mountain Energy (TSX:DME) has been revised to 0.69 / share. This is an decrease of 82.47% from the prior estimate of 3.93 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.28% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DME by 5.95% over the last quarter.

