Desert Mountain Energy Boosts Arizona Helium Industry

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is collaborating with Arizona state officials to establish regulations that balance helium and hydrogen extraction with environmental protection. This effort aims to support the growth of Arizona’s semiconductor industry by ensuring a stable helium supply, while highlighting potential economic benefits through tax revenue.

