Desert Mountain Energy Boosts Arizona Helium Industry

October 24, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Desert Mountain Energy Corp (TSE:DME) has released an update.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is collaborating with Arizona state officials to establish regulations that balance helium and hydrogen extraction with environmental protection. This effort aims to support the growth of Arizona’s semiconductor industry by ensuring a stable helium supply, while highlighting potential economic benefits through tax revenue.

