Desert Metals Updates Director’s Stock Holdings

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, Patrick Flint, who has acquired 4.5 million performance rights, adding to his existing holdings of ordinary shares and listed options. This move, approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting, reflects potential strategic adjustments within the company.

