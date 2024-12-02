Desert Metals Reports Expiration of Stock Options

News & Insights

December 02, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. announced the expiration of 800,000 options, exercisable at $0.60, which ceased on November 30, 2024, due to non-exercise. This development could impact investor perspectives on the company’s future stock performance. Shareholders and potential investors may want to keep a close eye on how this affects Desert Metals’ market strategy.

